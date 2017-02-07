Yemeni Ballistic Missile Strikes Saudi Capital, Al-Riyadh – ( Operation report)

المشهد اليمني الأول| تقرير – فؤاد هبة

The Yemeni missile forces launched a new ballistic missile on Sunday evening, February 6, 2017, at Saudi military base in Almzahmip area near Riyadh.

Missile Force in a statement released on Sunday said that Missile Force in army had launched Saudi base in western Riyadh Capital, as successful experiment.

Dr: Abdulaziz Bin Habtor “The Head of the Government of National Salvation ” sent a message of thanks to the Yemeni missile power for their great achievement in using ballistic missile which targeted a military location at the western of the capital of Saudi Arabia ” Riyadh”.

And he tweeted in his formal page on twitter ” Great thanks for the missile power success” , “Riyadh is goal”.

On the other hand , Mohammad Ali Al-Huthi disclosed that there is going to surprises in the military industries at the few coming days.

Spokesman of the armed forces Brigadier-General “Sharaf Loqman” declared that there are unanounced weapons ,and they are going to be used at the coming days.

This reaction comes after the aggression’s punishment against 14 million of Yemeni people by targeting the only line life that supplies them with food , where the aggression prevented the merchant ships including a ship full of wheat from reaching Al-Hodeida’s port.

Observers think that the missile force of the Yemeni army and public committees will start a new plan to deter the continuation of US-KSA aggression on Yemen.

Saudis tweeted on twitter that they heard a sound of great explosion near to Riaydh . However , Saudi system unannounced any formal news about the process .

The missil forces didn’t disclose about range of the new missile and let its information details and specification to the arena.

It is called Barkan 2 and is ballistic missile long-range, it was developed in Research and Development center for Yemeni missile forces.